Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $446.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

