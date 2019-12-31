Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTH. Roth Capital began coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

