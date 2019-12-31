Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

PRGS stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

