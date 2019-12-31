ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3989 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BATS ALTS opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

