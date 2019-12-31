Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) vs. LRAD (OTCMKTS:GNSS) Financial Comparison

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provision and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provision and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision $1.70 million 0.24 -$7.32 million N/A N/A LRAD $36.98 million 2.82 $2.79 million $0.08 39.50

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Volatility & Risk

Provision has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats Provision on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

