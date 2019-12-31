PUBLISH Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,324.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $249,635.00 and $21,324.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH's official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

