Pure Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00581369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

