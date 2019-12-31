Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of QTWO opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,628. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

