Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Qbao has a market capitalization of $264,451.00 and approximately $1,960.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000561 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.