QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 846135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

About QMX Gold (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for QMX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.