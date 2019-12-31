Quark Trading 43.4% Higher This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Quark has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $60.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,960,709 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

