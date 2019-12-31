QuickX Protocol Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $34,759.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

