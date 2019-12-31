Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 38,070,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

