R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,505,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,575,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

