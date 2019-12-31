Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the period.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of RFL opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Rafael has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.