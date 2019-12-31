Raiden Network Token Hits Market Cap of $5.98 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $869,113.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007275 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

