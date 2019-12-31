RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

