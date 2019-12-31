Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,207 shares of company stock valued at $38,655,379 over the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,479,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after buying an additional 108,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.