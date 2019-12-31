Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of RNGR opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

