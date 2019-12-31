Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. 104,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,504. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

