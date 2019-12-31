REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading 116.5% Higher

REAC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:REAC) shares were up 116.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 20,241 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc owns and operates a real estate advertising portal Website. The company focuses on operating realestatecontacts.com, a real estate search portal that allows real estate professionals and consumers to interact through the Internet as a business medium; and features real estate professional's profiles and other real estate service providers in their service areas.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for REAC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REAC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.