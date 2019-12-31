RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $73,669,513.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,295 shares of company stock worth $28,430,297. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth about $151,000,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in RealPage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 234,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in RealPage by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,627,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

