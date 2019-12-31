Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 35.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Realty Income by 428.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 329.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Realty Income by 12.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

