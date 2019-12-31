Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Matrix Service (MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Matrix Service was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Matrix Service was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Matrix Service was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

12/10/2019 – Matrix Service was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Matrix Service was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Matrix Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

11/1/2019 – Matrix Service was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MTRX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,791. The company has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.03. Matrix Service Co has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 467,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Matrix Service by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

