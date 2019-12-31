Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Astec Industries (ASTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2019 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Astec Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Astec Industries was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Astec Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/15/2019 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2019 – Astec Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2019 – Astec Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

