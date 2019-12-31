Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($97.61) to GBX 7,150 ($94.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($81.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,017.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,194.75. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

