ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47,960.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and $47,960.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00579986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00229118 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, BiteBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

