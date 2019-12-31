Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

