Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Trading Up 5.6%

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 488,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

About Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

