Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Retail Value stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,381. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $480,915.20. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,021 shares of company stock worth $11,092,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

