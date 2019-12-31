Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

