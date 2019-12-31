Reviewing Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62% Janus Henderson Group 19.63% 9.69% 6.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Janus Henderson Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.56 -$114.28 million N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.31 billion 2.00 $523.80 million $2.74 8.97

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Janus Henderson Group 3 6 0 0 1.67

Barings BDC presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.