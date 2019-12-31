Reviewing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Nexa Resources (OTCMKTS:NEXA)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for North American Palladium and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 1 6 1 0 2.00

Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.44 $74.86 million $0.28 29.11

North American Palladium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Nexa Resources pays out 189.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Nexa Resources -3.90% 0.49% 0.24%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Nexa Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

