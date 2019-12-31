Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 5 9 0 2.64

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $171.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 29.61% 27.99% 15.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -10.87 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.89 billion 4.45 $447.10 million $12.24 12.14

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops Solriamfetol for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for EDS associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; and XL-protein GmbH. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

