RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.58% of RGC Resources worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

RGC Resources stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of -0.21. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

