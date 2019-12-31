RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RIB Software stock opened at €22.60 ($26.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.76.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

