Ripio Credit Network Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, C2CX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, DragonEX, Huobi, C2CX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.