Rise (RISE) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Rise has a total market cap of $187,970.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,435,829 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

