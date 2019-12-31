Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,929,118 shares in the company, valued at C$8,990,938.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares bought 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

OM stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,595. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

