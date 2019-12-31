ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, approximately 311 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

