Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 94850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

