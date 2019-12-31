Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

DGE opened at GBX 3,205 ($42.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,285.92.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders bought a total of 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

