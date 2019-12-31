Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.38. 4,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.