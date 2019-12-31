Rubicon (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Rubicon Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUBNF)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Rubicon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RUBNF)

Rubicon Limited invests in forestry related industries. The company engages in the forestry genetics business. It produces and sells tree seedlings with a focus on pine and eucalyptus species. The company provides its tree seedlings under the ArborGen brand name to forest land owners and managers primarily in the United States, Brazil, and Australasia.

