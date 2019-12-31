RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.91 ($32.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of RWE stock opened at €27.35 ($31.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.68. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

