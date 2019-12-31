S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

