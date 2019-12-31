Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.52

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $102,677.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007131 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058895 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00581318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00233829 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

