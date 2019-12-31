SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0236

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $655,928.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

