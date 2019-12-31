Safehold Inc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $43.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 155,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.