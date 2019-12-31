Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 155,761 shares of company stock worth $5,261,196. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Safehold by 918.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

